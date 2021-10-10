Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,898 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Mercury Systems worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,575,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 318.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 337,072 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 267.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 449,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 327,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 580,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,982,000 after purchasing an additional 304,843 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $48.72 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

