Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,074 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after acquiring an additional 625,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 157.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,964,000 after buying an additional 505,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $13,643,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 122,396 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

SIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

SIG stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $88.83.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.