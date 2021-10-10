Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89,341 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Alarm.com worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $78.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,776. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.