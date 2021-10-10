Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149,455 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,651,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after purchasing an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OGE Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 64,881 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in OGE Energy by 89.8% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,120,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

