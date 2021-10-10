Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,426 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of Replimune Group worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Replimune Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Replimune Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 452,551 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Replimune Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 280,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 57,807 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,684,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REPL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Replimune Group stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $408,702.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $153,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,646 shares of company stock worth $4,859,041. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.