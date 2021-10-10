Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Cousins Properties worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $46,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 733,176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,103,000 after purchasing an additional 176,751 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,421,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

