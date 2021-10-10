Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,103 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVXL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 137.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,743,000 after acquiring an additional 718,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 23.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Dawson James lifted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.04.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

