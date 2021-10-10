Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.26 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,707 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,857,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,560,000 after buying an additional 129,543 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stericycle by 20.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,530,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 362,393 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Stericycle by 22.0% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,740,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,542,000 after purchasing an additional 314,073 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Stericycle by 20.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 274,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.63 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

