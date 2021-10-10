Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,208 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of GrowGeneration worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 335,237 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $16,309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 116.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279,937 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 242,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 110,791 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 104,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRWG shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of GRWG opened at $23.54 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.