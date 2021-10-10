Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.29 Million Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,007,986 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

