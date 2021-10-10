Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.31 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after buying an additional 5,034,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.