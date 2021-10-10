Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.39 Million Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,352 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.29% of The Pennant Group worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 55.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $24.16 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $685.23 million, a PE ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 2.60.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

