Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,197 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $72.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

PB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

