Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.44 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of UFP Industries worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,258,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after buying an additional 75,515 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after buying an additional 362,549 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,430,000 after buying an additional 98,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 558,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after buying an additional 33,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFPI opened at $72.14 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.