Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of American Well worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Well during the second quarter worth $283,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in American Well by 204.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 31,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $957,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -3.75. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

