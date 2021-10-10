Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.51 Million Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Avient worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 18.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avient by 338.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Avient by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Avient by 28.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 49.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

