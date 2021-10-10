Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,792 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 16,077 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Cryoport worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Cryoport by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cryoport by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $65.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $701,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,574 shares of company stock worth $25,141,761 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CYRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

