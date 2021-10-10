Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.63 Million Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of Ameresco worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average is $59.16. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,787. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

