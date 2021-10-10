Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,972 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Clover Health Investments worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $209,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $15,717,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $189,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

