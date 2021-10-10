Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $45,163,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 229.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,899,000 after acquiring an additional 726,796 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,993,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 56.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,329,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,571,000 after acquiring an additional 476,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 55.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,290,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,872,000 after purchasing an additional 461,347 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.69. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

