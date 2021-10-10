Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of Ichor worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3,968.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 634,980 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 304,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,847,000 after purchasing an additional 98,249 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,093,170 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

