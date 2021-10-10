Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Penske Automotive Group worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE:PAG opened at $104.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.11. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

PAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.