Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of UP Fintech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth $23,185,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in UP Fintech by 4,296.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 840,003 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at $5,293,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at $4,886,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at $4,166,000. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective on the stock.

TIGR opened at $10.70 on Friday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter.

UP Fintech Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

