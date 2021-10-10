Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 161,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of InnovAge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INNV. William Blair lowered InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InnovAge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

INNV opened at $6.87 on Friday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $931.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

