Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.71% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

