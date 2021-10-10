Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 106,033 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,810 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,033 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $160,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,839 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,993,393 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $55,263,000 after purchasing an additional 75,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,674 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 473,854 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 898,461 shares during the period. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 8.37%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $624,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,606. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

