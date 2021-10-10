Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 22,721 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of Triumph Group worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 125.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 13,098.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

TGI opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.