Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.21% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WABC opened at $56.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.