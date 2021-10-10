Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

SFM stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

