Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,756 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of RBC Bearings worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.25.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

