Deutsche Bank AG Sells 19,716 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,716 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.53% of Hawkins worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 111.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,772,000 after buying an additional 1,678,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 99.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,153,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after buying an additional 575,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 92.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,973,000 after buying an additional 554,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 125.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 184,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 130.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 169,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $37.05 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $785.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

