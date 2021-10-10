Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,793 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB opened at $155.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.45. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.