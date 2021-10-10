Deutsche Bank AG Sells 31,223 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,223 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.20% of Zymeworks worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 215,951 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

