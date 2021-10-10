Deutsche Bank AG Sells 33,712 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,712 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,896 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,058,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,037.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 595,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 542,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,995,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

