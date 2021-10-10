Deutsche Bank AG Sells 464,210 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 464,210 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.32% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 24.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.2% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 634,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $239,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of MX opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

