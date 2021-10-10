Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of Frontier Communications Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $200,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $1,057,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $4,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $27.85 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.78.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

