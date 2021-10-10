Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,793 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.54% of TriState Capital worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $924,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $15,630,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 358,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 88,540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TriState Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $720.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

