Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 267,009 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of Simmons First National worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

