Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

