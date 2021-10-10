DFSocial Gaming 24 Hour Volume Hits $117,902.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $117,902.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $207.85 or 0.00376745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 73.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00065686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00134787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00086822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,413.46 or 1.00442965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.64 or 0.06423232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003384 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

