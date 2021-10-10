Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $44,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,005,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Diageo by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,851,000 after purchasing an additional 106,960 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 71.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO opened at $193.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $129.16 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.95.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

