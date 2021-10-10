Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Diageo by 71.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 313.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Diageo by 396.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after buying an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 45.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after buying an additional 169,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $193.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.95. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $129.16 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.54%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.