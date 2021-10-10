DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,777,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,241 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.84% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $17,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRH opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.28.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

