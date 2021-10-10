DIGG Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $45,479.31 or 0.82210730 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $22.92 million and $148,695.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00064676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00132246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00084352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,276.71 or 0.99921012 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.50 or 0.06262612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003200 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars.

