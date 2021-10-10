Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGII. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,566,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $21.12 on Friday. Digi International has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $720.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

