Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $81.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

