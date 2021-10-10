Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 26.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $86.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.22 or 0.00490907 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.