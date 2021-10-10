Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,035,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,858,000 after buying an additional 127,050 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DLR shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

DLR stock opened at $140.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

