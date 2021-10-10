DigitalBits Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.50 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001089 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $468.33 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 52.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.92 or 0.00348472 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00009067 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001856 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

