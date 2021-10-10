Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Cap Reaches $479,482.88

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 47% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $479,482.88 and approximately $124.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,080.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.46 or 0.06487737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.85 or 0.00328338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $614.68 or 0.01115976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00100513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.67 or 0.00507753 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.83 or 0.00348274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.30 or 0.00327348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005222 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,849,698 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

